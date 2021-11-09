Editorial

Nikola Jokic Gets Ejected For Hammering Markieff Morris From Behind

Nikola Jokic (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1457929928255541252)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic got ejected Monday night after hammering Markieff Morris.

During the matchup against the Miami Heat, Morris appeared to shove the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic during a pass attempt, and that’s when all hell broke loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Serbian-born basketball star pushed Morris from behind and the refs ended up tossing both of them. You can watch the chaos unfold below.

The best part of this video by far is the fact Tyler Herro was going to act tough for all of one second before he realized Jokic also had a clear lane to him.

Watch the video at the four seconds mark. Herro was about to try to be a hero before he saw his life flash before his eyes.

That’s when he backed up really fast!

Honestly, it’s nice to see at least someone in the NBA plays with some passion. If you breathe hard enough around people, you might get called for a foul.

It’s a joke how soft the NBA has become, but clearly, Jokic still has a bit of an edge to him and isn’t afraid to mix it up!

While I don’t want to see anyone get hurt, I do love Jokic’s energy and passion. Let’s get back to the NBA being a tough league!