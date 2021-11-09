UTEP Tailgate Descends Into Absolute Anarchy In Wild Viral Video

The UTEP tailgate scene for the UTSA game was out of control.

According to BroBible, the tailgate scene for the primetime Saturday game descended into absolute chaos, and the evidence needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It looked more like a riot on the ground than it did a college football matchup. Watch the wildest of all the videos below.

UTEP WTF YALL DOING?!!!

CANT HANDLE YALL ALCOHOL OR WHAT?!!! pic.twitter.com/7LoCb0T9z3 — lll (@CyskoMusic) November 7, 2021

Have these morons never been to a college football game before? Have they never drank a beer? Seriously, what the hell were they thinking?

There was trash all over the place, people appeared to be throwing things and the entire situation was clearly unsafe.

I love tailgates probably more than anyone else you know, but that nonsense simply can’t be tolerated.

UTEP tailgate= 1 This man= 0 🤦🏽‍♂️🤭 pic.twitter.com/ixGO5c4z9l — sebastian portillo (@sebas2fresh) November 8, 2021

I guess some people just don’t deserve to have a good football team or maybe even have a football team at all.

I’m all about partying. What I’m not for is creating a dangerous environment where people are getting drilled with stuff being thrown through the air and trash is just left everywhere.

What an absolutely embarrassing situation for UTEP and everyone associated with the program.