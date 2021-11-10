NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers $14,650 For COVID-19 Violations, Green Bay Gets $300,000 Fine

Aaron Rodgers has learned his punishment from the NFL after violating COVID-19 protocols.

According to ESPN, Rodgers has been fined $14,650 for not wearing a mask during press conferences and for attending a Halloween party, which is not allowed for unvaccinated players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Packers as an organization were fined $300,000.

The NFL’s review of the Packers’ COVID-19 protocols is done. Per league source, Packers fined$300,000 for violations of the NFL and NFL Players Association protocols, while Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. Full story coming on ESPN momentarily — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 10, 2021

Honestly, Aaron Rodgers should get the $14,650 in pennies and ship it right to Roger Goodell. I’m assuming the fine is automatically deducted from his paycheck, but the pennies idea is still hilarious to me.

People demanding Aaron Rodgers be banned from the NFL are idiots. Calling for people to lose their jobs over their vaccination status is as anti-American as it gets. pic.twitter.com/gfYQNd1vqQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 9, 2021

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 as an unvaccinated player, had to miss the game against the Chiefs and set the world on fire during his interview with Pat McAfee.

Turns out expressing any kind of skepticism or endorsing Joe Rogan is strictly prohibited by the clowns in the sports media!

Aaron Rodgers says he’s listening to Joe Rogan’s advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he’s also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. pic.twitter.com/DXjGJrwif6 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 5, 2021

Now that Rodgers and the Packers have been fined, can we all just move on and get back to football as usual? Who the hell cares about this so much that they’re trying to ruin Rodgers life?

I hate the Packers, but on this issue, I 100% believe Rodgers should be free to do whatever he wants.

The media is flipping out because Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated. NEWS FLASH: It’s nobody’s business whether or not athletes or anyone else is vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/fknz0bLlQF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

It’s not your business what people do with their medical choices and to act otherwise is simply arrogant and foolish.