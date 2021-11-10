REPORT: Washington Is Expected To Part Ways With Head Coach Jimmy Lake

Jimmy Lake’s days with the Washington Huskies are reportedly numbered.

According to Jason Puckett, former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen said during an appearance on 950 KJR that the program is in the process of negotiating a buyout with their head football coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hugh Millen on @SportsRadioKJR just said on the air that Jimmy Lake is done at UW. They (school) are currently in buyout negotiations. Hugh said Lake may coach a few more games, but won’t be around after the season. — Jason Puckett (@JasonPuckett20) November 10, 2021

Lake has been suspended without pay for the Arizona State game after striking his own player during a scrum on the sideline.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

I don’t know what kind of impact Lake’s suspension will have on his guaranteed buyout money, but I’m sure it could have a substantial impact if the school chooses to make it a big deal.

While I haven’t seen Lake’s contract, I’m sure there’s language in there that would allow guarantee money to be voided under certain circumstances.

Maybe there isn’t but that would surprise me.

Washington coach Jimmy Lake suspended w/out pay for Saturday’s game w/Arizona State for his actions during 1st half vs. Oregon https://t.co/ED40RkV246 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 8, 2021

Either way, it sounds like Jimmy Lake’s time at Washington is 100% coming to an end, and given his lack of success with the Huskies, it’s probably for the best.

If you win a bunch, teams are willing to overlook a lot. If you don’t win, it’s a very different story. That’s now the position Washington now finds themselves in.

We’ll see what happens but it looks like Lake’s egg is cooked.