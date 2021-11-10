Editorial

REPORT: Washington Is Expected To Part Ways With Head Coach Jimmy Lake

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 01: Head coach Jimmy Lake of the Washington Huskies looks on during the first half of the spring game at Husky Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jimmy Lake’s days with the Washington Huskies are reportedly numbered.

According to Jason Puckett, former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen said during an appearance on 950 KJR that the program is in the process of negotiating a buyout with their head football coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lake has been suspended without pay for the Arizona State game after striking his own player during a scrum on the sideline.

I don’t know what kind of impact Lake’s suspension will have on his guaranteed buyout money, but I’m sure it could have a substantial impact if the school chooses to make it a big deal.

While I haven’t seen Lake’s contract, I’m sure there’s language in there that would allow guarantee money to be voided under certain circumstances.

Maybe there isn’t but that would surprise me.

Either way, it sounds like Jimmy Lake’s time at Washington is 100% coming to an end, and given his lack of success with the Huskies, it’s probably for the best.

If you win a bunch, teams are willing to overlook a lot. If you don’t win, it’s a very different story. That’s now the position Washington now finds themselves in.

We’ll see what happens but it looks like Lake’s egg is cooked.