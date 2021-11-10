Supplier Donates Year’s Supply Of Milk To Family Of 11 Struggling With Price Increases

A Fort Worth milk supplier donated a year’s supply of milk to a large family Wednesday who currently buys twelve gallons a week for a higher price due to inflation.

The Stotler family previously told CNN that they currently purchase twelve gallons of milk for $2.79, which rose from the previous $1.99. The couple, Larry and Krista, revealed that they used to spend $150-$200 and currently spend nearly $310 on groceries.

Dairy Farmers of America and Texas-based Oak Farms announced that they would donate a year’s supply of milk with the intent of “help folks in need,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. The Oak Farms truck pulled up at the Stotler’s home with a 12-gallon milk supply, which will eventually increase to 650 gallons over the course of a year.

“We got a platform where we can actually help folks in that are in need or with schools, you know? People are looking for nutritious products here for their families and we happen to have milk, which is one of the most dense nutrient items out there,” Oak Farms’ Steve Gibson said.

Larry said he is thankful for the support and assistance his family has received during the difficult time they are facing financially, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Manchin: Lawmakers ‘Can No Longer Ignore’ The ‘Threat’ Of Inflation)

“We just appreciate everybody that’s been willing to step out and offer us a prayer or support or whatever,” he said. “There’s way more good people in the world than they are bad. Some of the stories that have come out [of this] are just the bad stuff, and we don’t really want to focus on that kind of stuff. We want to focus on people are going to help each other.”

Krista revealed that their story has spread awareness of the importance of adoption, the outlet reported. The family adopted several of their children and hopes to help children in foster care.

“I’ve been using this as an opportunity where every time I commented on something [on Twitter], I would say, ‘Don’t forget its National Adoption Month’ in November. People would retweet what I was tweeting and they are spreading the word for us.”

“The Lord always makes a way for it to work out,” Larry said. “We feel blessed to have the opportunity to help somebody and if we can make one kid’s life a little better, then it’s all worth it.”

Despite having nine children to feed, the family faced criticism via social media for the large supplies of milk they purchase on a weekly basis.

Orlando Sentinel Sports Editor J.Michael accused the family of having a problem with contraception rather than milk prices in a Nov. 4 tweet.

“Having to buy 12 gallons a week means you have an issue with contraception…not the price of milk,” he said.

Food companies have raised the prices of groceries to combat the rising costs of inflation, labor shortages and the supply chain crisis over their quarterly profits falling, due to the expensive costs of transportation, meat, grain, steel cans and labor. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that inflation has surged to its highest level in 30 years.