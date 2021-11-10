Wisconsin Crushes St. Francis To Start The College Basketball Season

Wisconsin started the college basketball season with a big Tuesday night win over St. Francis.

For the first time in more than a year, the Kohl Center was packed with fans for a regular season game, and the Badgers didn’t disappoint as we cruised to a 81-58 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Jonathan Davis, Chucky Hepburn and Steven Crowl all were in double digits and the game was never in doubt.

I recognize that beating St. Francis doesn’t mean much, but you always want to start the season on a win, especially with such a young team.

You want to build energy against lesser opponents to use down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Plus, it was great to see guys like Hepburn, Crowl, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman get minutes. All are unproven but all will be needed this season if we want to be competitive.

That much I can promise you. The Badgers are going to need depth and a solid rotation. It’s games like this where we find it.

We’re 1-0 and now it’s time to just keep building. Next up is Green Bay this Friday night. Can’t wait to watch us get to work!