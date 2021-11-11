Mark Hamill Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Wearing A ‘Star Wars’ Hoodie While Talking About Being Unvaccinated

Mark Hamill has gone viral for a tweet about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has been in the news ever since he tested positive for COVID-19, and it was revealed that he was unvaccinated.

People haven’t been able to stop talking about the subject, and it’s one of the biggest storylines of the season.

During his latest Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, the Green Bay passer wore a "Star Wars" hoodie, and Hamill responded with, "Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?"

During his latest Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, the Green Bay passer wore a “Star Wars” hoodie, and Hamill responded with, “Of all the sweatshirts he could have worn, he had to take full responsibility in THAT one?”

As of this moment, the tweet has more than 65,000 likes and 3,650 retweets.

“I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021

I can’t tell if Hamill is just joking around or not, but it really shouldn’t matter what Rodgers wears or doesn’t wear.

The dude was giving an interview and he had a “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hoodie on. All things considered, I’d say it’s the least important thing he’s done in a very long time.

Plus, I honestly didn't know Rodgers was a "Star Wars" fan. I feel like I might have heard that before, but I just must have forgotten.

Plus, I honestly didn’t know Rodgers was a “Star Wars” fan. I feel like I might have heard that before, but I just must have forgotten.

We all know you’re not wearing a “Star Wars” hoodie unless you’re a real fan. That’s just a fact.

Let the man live and go back to living your own lives. Sure, Hamill got some quick clout, but as I always say, Twitter isn’t a real place!