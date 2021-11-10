‘The David Hookstead Show’: The NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers And The Packers, Joe Rogan Defends Rodgers, Georgia Is Still Number One In The College Football Playoff Rankings, Cal/USC Postponed Because Of Coronavirus, Texas Coach Bo Davis Caught On Leaked Video Tearing Into Players, Charles Barkley Rips Social Media, College Basketball Is Here And ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Happening

Welcome to the Wednesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about the NFL fining Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Joe Rogan is stepping up the defend the Green Bay quarterback, Georgia is still number one in the playoff rankings, Cal/USC has been postponed because of COVID-19, Texas assistant Bo Davis gets caught on leaked video tearing into players, Charles Barkley rips social media, college basketball is underway and “Squid Game” season two is happening.

Let’s jump in.

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show.” Make sure to check back Thursday for our final regular episode of the week!