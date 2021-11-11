Man Charged For Allegedly Beating, Pulling Plug On Grandmother

A Texas man was arrested in late October after he allegedly beating up his bedridden grandmother and pulling the plug on her oxygen.

Brennan Brown, 20, allegedly assaulted his grandmother after becoming upset when she would not let him use her phone and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, ArkLaTexHomepage reported. (RELATED: Group Of Three Charged After Strangling A Cop For Pulling Them Over)

A man was arrested in East Texas after assaulting his grandmother and holding his girlfriend at knifepoint, according to the Texarkana Police Department. https://t.co/bPQbeP9AZw — KETK NEWS (@KETK) November 10, 2021

The incident happened on Oct. 27 when Brown went to see his grandmother in a West 7th Street apartment and wanted to use her phone for reasons not known. When his grandmother refused, he became upset then proceeded to pin his grandmother down to her bed and kneed her in the hip, according to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Brown then unplugged her from her oxygen machine, yelled at her and threatened to kill her if she called anyone about the assault. Ignoring her grandson’s threats, she called the police and Brown fled into the woods, according to the outlet.

TTPD Detective Thomas Shaddix along with other officers came back to the apartment with a warrant for Brown. Brown was hiding in the apartment with his girlfriend, threatening to kill her while holding a butterfly knife up to her throat, ArkLaTexHomepage reported.

Afraid that the police would come in, Brown let go of his girlfriend and hid in an air duct. His girlfriend ran outside to the police telling them exactly where Brown was hiding and the police went into the apartment, finding him in the air duct just as his girlfriend said, according to the outlet.

Brown is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail where he is facing charges of injury to an elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, ArkLaTexHomepage reported.

It was also discovered that Brown had a felony warrant for credit/debit card abuse of an elderly person in another jurisdiction.