Arkansas Governor Endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders To Be His Successor

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, press secretary under President Donald Trump, Friday to be his successor when his term is up after the 2022 elections.

“I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor. The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as Governor, and she has my full support.” (RELATED: Trump Endorses Joe Kent For Congress Over Republican Incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler)

I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor @AsaHutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership and will continue his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans. #arpx https://t.co/6ramzP84w1 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 12, 2021

Sanders announced her bid for the gubernatorial election in January. In her first campaign video, Sanders addressed Arkansas voters and said, “as governor, I will defend your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right, your freedom of speech and religious liberty.”

Sanders has gained the endorsements of many popular GOP figures since announcing her candidacy, including Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, served as the 44th governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.