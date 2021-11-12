USF Unveils Incredible Uniforms Featuring The American Flag

USF will have some sick uniforms this Saturday against Cincinnati.

The Bulls unveiled pro-America uniforms featuring the American flag, and they'll be without a doubt among the coolest uniforms on the field this weekend.

Take a look at the announcement video below. It’s great.

Proud to wear the 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, proud to call Tampa Bay 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zLLWmK4pHB — USF Football (@USFFootball) November 12, 2021

As I’ve said too many times to count at this point, I love great uniforms when it comes to college football.

Great uniforms and hype videos are what make the sport so great. That’s just a fact. They both can get the blood pumping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball)

Now, USF will be taking the field in some great threads honoring the USA and our military. Whenever you can get the American flag on your uniform, you just have to do it. That’s a fact. You can’t pass it up.

That’s exactly what the Bulls are doing against the Bearcats this Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USF Football (@usffootball)

They might get destroyed by Cincy, but at least they’ll be honoring America while it happens. You can’t hate on that.