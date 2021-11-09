‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Premiere Gets Monster TV Ratings

The “Yellowstone” season four premiere put up some insane TV ratings.

According to Deadline, the first episode of the latest season had eight million viewers Sunday night on the Paramount Network. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Returns With An Incredible Season 4 Premiere)

That’s a 104% increase from the season three premiere.

To make matters even more impressive, the season four premiere of “Yellowstone” beat the season four premiere of “Game of Thrones” on HBO by more than a million viewers, according to the same report.

So, no matter how you slice it, it was a monster night for “Yellowstone.”

I told you all that “Yellowstone” was going to return with a bang, and the show has 100% taken the country by storm.

It also beat “Game of Thrones” when comparing their respective season four premieres, and it dominated everything else across the board on cable.

I think it’s safe to say America is all in on whatever the Duttons are up to.

Now, we sit and wait for this upcoming Sunday night to catch an all new episode of “Yellowstone.” Seeing as how intense this past Sunday night was for fans, I don’t think we’ll be slowing down at all!

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” content as we have it. I can’t wait to see what comes next!