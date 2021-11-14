College GameDay Will Be At The Ohio State/Michigan State Game For Week 12

College GameDay is headed to the Big Ten for week 12.

The popular ESPN event announced late Saturday night that it will be in Columbus for the Ohio State/Michigan State game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this decision from ESPN. This game is going to be awesome, and the stakes couldn’t be much higher at all.

Both squads currently have one loss, MSU can save their dreams of a B1G title with a win, OSU will have a clear path to the playoff with a victory and a loss for either team will be devastating.

This is why we play the game! This is why every game is so important in college football!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

I fully expect Ohio State to win, but I expect both squads to fight like dogs. It’s going to be brutal in the trenches and it’s going to be classic B1G football.

If that doesn’t get your heart pumping, I have to ask whether or not you’re a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football)

I sometimes knock ESPN, but bringing GameDay to the MSU/OSU game is without a doubt the right call.