Kaden Ellis Gets Called For Atrocious Roughing The Passer Penalty Against The Titans

Saints linebacker Kaden Ellis was flagged for an atrocious penalty Sunday against the Titans.

Ryan Tannehill tossed an interception, but the play was called back because Ellis had the audacity to lightly tap the Tennessee quarterback to the ground.

In case you think I’m exaggerating, just wait until you see the video.

*This* roughing the passer negated a Saints interception. So bad. pic.twitter.com/OqFHFyLyIb — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 14, 2021

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with the league’s roughing the passer rule? What is wrong with the NFL and the apparent need to protect QBs at all costs?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a trash roughing the passer call this season. In fact, it’s happening way too often.

Malik Jackson was called for roughing the passer (Kyler Murray) on this play. #AZvsCLE pic.twitter.com/73V7hAgvzp — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 17, 2021

It’s garbage calls like this one that really turn fans off when it comes to the NFL. People don’t expect to always win, but we do expect things to be fair.

Instead of things being fair, we have the refs protecting the QBs, and if a player breathes too hard in front of them, they get flagged.

What an absolute joke of an officiating standard.

#WFT DE Chase Young was flagged for roughing the passer on this hit. It was fourth down and Matt Ryan’s pass was intercepted (and his knee appears to have been down for a sack). Unbelievable penalty. pic.twitter.com/peMLh616vh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 3, 2021

Roger Goodell needs to figure this garbage out sooner than later because fans are sick and tired of this nonsense.