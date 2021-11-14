Corporate Media Labeled Rittenhouse A Murderer. But The Trial Seems To Prove Otherwise

Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for first degree intentional homicide after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While corporate media jumped to conclusions and labeled him a murderer, turns out the facts of the case say otherwise.

These are ‘The Facts’ of the trial.

WATCH:

Daily Caller ‘Presents The Facts’ addresses some of the most misleading claims promulgated by high-profile officials and so-called social justice warriors to give Daily Caller readers the ammunition to tackle everyday political conversations and debates. Hosted by Brianna Lyman, these videos seek to explore the truth that is often shrouded by corporate media.

