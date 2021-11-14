Nick Saban Has An Incredible Meltdown While Winning By 53 Points

Nick Saban had an awesome meltdown Saturday while blowing out New Mexico State.

While up 56-3 in the fourth quarter of the game, Saban was upset with the refs and absolutely unloaded on them, despite being up by more than seven touchdowns. The Crimson Tide finished the game with a 59-3 win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the hilarious outburst of anger below.

56-3 SABAN MELTDOWN. INJECT IT INTO MY VEINS. pic.twitter.com/JbwCuyFKDW — Chris Marler (@VerneFUNquist) November 13, 2021

You simply have to love Nick Saban. You have to love the man. Everything he does is awesome and his passion is second to none.

He was up by 53 points and he was out there coaching like it was a close game! He was behaving like the Crimson Tide might actually lose.

Obviously, there was never a shot in hell that would happen.

Also, he had an all-time great moment in the post-game press conference when asked about his team starting slow.

Fire it up below. His comment about having to punt once in the first quarter is legit hysterical.

Nick Saban wasn’t a huge fan of this question. pic.twitter.com/D7YYnZuRzj — Pat Dowd (@Pat_Dowd77) November 13, 2021

Saban represents everything we love about college football, and the fact he flipped out when winning by 53 points is proof of that fact.