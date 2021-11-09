Nick Saban Says 1-8 New Mexico State ‘Is A Dangerous Team’ To Play

Nick Saban wants people to know New Mexico State is a potentially dangerous team!

The Alabama Crimson Tide play NMSU this Saturday in Tuscaloosa, and seeing as how the Aggies are 1-8, it should be an absolute blowout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, tap your brakes because Saban thinks there’s cause for concern when looking at New Mexico State’s electric offense!

“I think New Mexico State is a dangerous team because they’re one of these teams that is going to pass the ball. They’re one of the top 25 passing teams in the country,” Saban told the press Monday, according to Mike Rodak.

I literally laughed out loud when I read Saban’s comment about the 1-8 Aggies. I wish I’d seen a video clip of his body language when he said it.

There’s literally no shot in hell Saban believes a single word of that statement. Alabama could play their third string and still beat the Aggies by 30.

The idea NMSU represents any threat or challenge to Alabama is laughable.

However, this is what makes Saban the best. Even when his team is favored by more than 50 points, he finds a way to motivate his squad.

It’s honestly hysterical because all know his players absolutely don’t believe this either.

Never change, Saban. Never change!