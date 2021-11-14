Editorial

REPORT: Washington Is Firing Head Football Coach Jimmy Lake

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 01: Head coach Jimmy Lake of the Washington Huskies looks on during the first half of the spring game at Husky Stadium on May 01, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is reportedly being fired.

According to Pete Thamel, the Huskies are pulling the trigger on firing Lake after an incredibly disappointing season, and an official announcement is expected at some point Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most interestingly, Thamel noted that he’s not being fired for cause, which means he’ll get his buyout money.

There was some doubt about whether or not that would happen after he hit a player on the sideline.

What an incredibly disappointing tenure for Lake in Seattle. When he took over the Huskies, people thought he was going to continue the program’s recent success.

He never even got close to making that happen and the 2021 campaign was nothing short of a disaster.

Now, he’s reportedly getting fired later today.

At least he’ll get to collect some buyout money! So, I’m sure he won’t be starving in the near future.