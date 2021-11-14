REPORT: Washington Is Firing Head Football Coach Jimmy Lake

Washington football coach Jimmy Lake is reportedly being fired.

According to Pete Thamel, the Huskies are pulling the trigger on firing Lake after an incredibly disappointing season, and an official announcement is expected at some point Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Washington is expected to fire coach Jimmy Lake today. The school will not fire him for cause and plans to pay out the remainder of his buyout, which is subject to offset. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 14, 2021

Most interestingly, Thamel noted that he’s not being fired for cause, which means he’ll get his buyout money.

There was some doubt about whether or not that would happen after he hit a player on the sideline.

Jimmy Lake pops Ruperake Fuavai in the helmet and shoves him for getting into it with Jaylon Redd on the sideline pic.twitter.com/7AdSuugGe3 — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) November 7, 2021

What an incredibly disappointing tenure for Lake in Seattle. When he took over the Huskies, people thought he was going to continue the program’s recent success.

He never even got close to making that happen and the 2021 campaign was nothing short of a disaster.

Now, he’s reportedly getting fired later today.

And there it is. Jimmy Lake out at Washington. Never got the hype heading into the season. Season spiraled fast. https://t.co/DYQhsj2kTp — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 14, 2021

At least he’ll get to collect some buyout money! So, I’m sure he won’t be starving in the near future.