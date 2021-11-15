Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Earns A One-Year Extension Worth Up To $6.5 Million

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has earned an extension.

According to Steve Berkowitz, Stoops has had an extra year tacked onto his contract after winning his seventh game of the year.

The final year of his extension is worth up to $6.5 million and his deal now runs through June 20.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Stoops has only had one sub-.500 season with the Wildcats, and it was the 2020 season when COVID-19 was causing all kinds of issues.

So, there’s no question at all that Stoops has done a very solid job with the Wildcats.

Seeing as how Kentucky isn’t a traditional football school, expectations aren’t exactly sky high. So, when Stoops can consistently win seven, eight or more games a year, he’s going to have outstanding job security.

The fact Stoops now has an extra year on his deal is a sign that the Wildcats are absolutely committed to him as their coach.

