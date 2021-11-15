Editorial

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Earns A One-Year Extension Worth Up To $6.5 Million

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 29: Mark Stoops the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats watches the action against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Commonwealth Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has earned an extension.

According to Steve Berkowitz, Stoops has had an extra year tacked onto his contract after winning his seventh game of the year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The final year of his extension is worth up to $6.5 million and his deal now runs through June 20.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Stoops has only had one sub-.500 season with the Wildcats, and it was the 2020 season when COVID-19 was causing all kinds of issues.

So, there’s no question at all that Stoops has done a very solid job with the Wildcats.

 

Seeing as how Kentucky isn’t a traditional football school, expectations aren’t exactly sky high. So, when Stoops can consistently win seven, eight or more games a year, he’s going to have outstanding job security.

The fact Stoops now has an extra year on his deal is a sign that the Wildcats are absolutely committed to him as their coach.

 

Let us know in the comments what you think about Stoops staying at Kentucky for the foreseeable future.