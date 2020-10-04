Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Chases Down The Officials After Losing To Ole Miss

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops might be in some trouble for his actions Saturday night following a loss to Ole Miss.

After losing in overtime to the Rebels, Stoops was seen on TV chasing down the officials, and it looked like he made contact with one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear why he was so pissed, but he clearly had a bone to pick. You can watch the video below.

Mark Stoops chases down officials after Kentucky loses to Ole Miss pic.twitter.com/tcSnIKZARC — OutKick (@Outkick) October 3, 2020

What the hell was Stoops doing? Again, it’s hard to tell whether or not he made contact, but it certainly looked like he did.

If Stoops touched an official, then the SEC is going to drop the hammer on him. I’d 100% expect him to get suspended or face a huge fine.

Lane Kiffin heads to the middle of the field to shake hands with Mark Stoops. Stoops is chasing officials off the field yelling at them. Kentucky is now 0-2 — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 3, 2020

Granted, I didn’t watch every snap of the Ole Miss/Kentucky game, but I did watch enough to confidently say I don’t think the Wildcats got screwed at all.

The fact there wasn’t anything super controversial happening makes this all the more mind-boggling to me. What was Stoops thinking?

We’ll see what happens but this is a tough look for Stoops.