Michigan State Vs. Ohio State Is The Best College Football Game Of Week 12

Michigan State vs. Ohio State is the best game of week 12.

Right now, the Buckeyes and Spartans are both fighting for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The winner Saturday in Columbus will have a very clear path towards achieving both of those goals.

The team that loses will likely have to settle for a solid bowl game and be content with watching the playoff on TV at home.

Those are the stakes and they couldn’t be any higher!

Michigan State’s defense is stout and their running game is unreal. Kenneth Walker is an absolute monster coming out of the backfield.

Ohio State’s offense behind C.J. Stroud’s arm is on fire and can score in a hurry. While OSU’s defense isn’t outstanding, it has been playing much better than at the start of the season.

No matter how you slice it, Saturday has all the ingredients necessary to be an absolutely incredible game.

Make sure to catch all the action at noon EST on ABC!