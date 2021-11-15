MMA Fighter Christian Lohsen Loses A Testicle In Training Accident

MMA fighter Christian Lohsen lost a testicle during a training session.

The rising MMA fighter shared an Instagram photo of himself in the hospital, and he wasn’t there for a good reason! He was there to get his testicle “surgically removed.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lohsen wrote the following on Instagram about the scary situation:

So last night was rough… in a training accident I got my left testicle ruptured by a knee which led to it getting surgically removed … thank you to everyone last night that helped me get to the hospital. I’m fine home resting, surgery went well. Doc said I won’t lose testosterone or ability to have kids from this. If I lose the other one however it’s a different story so from now on if you hit me in my last testicle we aren’t friends… lol

You can see his full post below.

As anyone who has taken a serious shot to the groin knows, it’s not a laughing matter at all. In fact, it’s one of the most painful things that can happen to you.

I can’t even put into words how bad a groin shot feels, and that’s one that doesn’t even result in you losing testicle!

Imagine how much pain Lohsen must have been in as soon as he took that shot to the groin. I’m feeling pain while sitting over here just thinking about it.

I’m literally cringing at the idea of losing a testicle in an MMA training accident.

Best of luck to Lohsen going forward. He’s going to need it!