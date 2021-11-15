Superstar Rapper DaBaby Reportedly Calls Cops On Child’s Mother

Superstar DaBaby reportedly ended up calling the police on his child’s mother, who has been charged with assault.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told RollingStone magazine on Monday that the 29-year-old rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, was involved in multiple incidents with his daughter’s mother, Danielle Curiel, a.k.a. DaniLeigh. (RELATED: Diddy, DaBaby Will Perform At Shaquille O’Neal’s Super Bowl Festival)

“NEW: @CMPD says #DaniLeigh has been charged with simple assault after police were called by @DaBabyDaBaby yesterday and this morning,” a tweet from a news reporter with WBTV read. “@DaniLeigh is the mother of his child.” (RELATED: DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charge)

The post included a screenshot about officers arriving for a domestic assault call at a home where both Kirk and Curiel where located, the outlet noted.

“Upon arrival, the victim, Jonathan Kirk (DaBaby’s given name) said he had been assaulted by his girlfriend, Curiel,” the statement read. “Officers referred DaBaby Kirk to the Magistrate’s Office to pursue charges against Curiel.”

In a second incident, “officers responded to a disturbance between Kirk and Curiel at the same location, upon arrival, Kirk advised that Curiel had assaulted him,” the statement added.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of Simple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” the statement continued.

The rapper faced some backlash after he appeared to call the cops on DaniLeigh during a fight that was live streamed on his Instagram Live.

At one point in the video, Curiel can be heard saying that he wanted her to leave the apartment and that he was barely around since their daughter was born.

The rapper posted a statement later about the incident, claiming DaniLeigh was a person “refusing to not let” him “go” and wrote that he was “done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one if [sic] them fatal attraction type girls,” Page Six reported.

In an Instagram story he, shared he said he didn’t want to press chargers against her, the outlet noted.

“I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up [and] do as we speak,” Kirk shared. “I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

The two have been linked together since 2020 after she appeared in his music video for “Levi High.” DaBaby has another daughter from a previous relationship.