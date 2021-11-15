Here Are Steve Bannon’s Last Words Before Surrendering To Custody

Former adviser to President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, shared his last words on a livestream as he turned himself in for defying a congressional subpoena.

Bannon turned himself in to the FBI’s field office in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning over his refusal to appear before the Jan. 6 Committee and not providing documents regarding his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill protest, Politico reported.

The former Trump adviser had allegedly been in contact with the president days before the protest and had joined a planning strategy the day before, Politico reported.

During his surrender, Bannon apparently live streamed himself going to the field office as part of his “War Room” podcast, in which he addressed his followers.

“I just want to tell everyone…we’re here today,” Bannon said. “I don’t want anyone to take their eye off the ball on what we do every day.” (RELATED: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Clashes With A Reporter Over Jan. 6 Committee)

Bannon then talked about how Hispanics and African Americans were “coming over to our side,” before stating that they were going to “take down” the Biden administration, and urged his followers to stay tuned for the podcast and “stay focused…and on message.”

“Remember, signal, not noise, this is all noise, that’s signal,” Bannon said, before heading into the field office.

Bannon then emerged from a federal courthouse hours later following his appearance before a magistrate judge, and held a small presser for journalists, according to Politico.

“Joe Biden ordered Merrick Garland to prosecute me from the White House lawn when he got off Marine One and we’re going to go on the offense,” Bannon said. “We’re tired of playing defense. We’re going to go on the offense on this.”

Bannon had previously been held in contempt following a House vote in October for defying the subpoena, allowing Bannon to be criminally charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and to potentially obtain documents regarding the events around the Capitol Hill protests.