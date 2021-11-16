6th Circuit Court To Hear Challenge To Biden Vaccine Mandate

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccination mandate after a Tuesday ping-pong ball raffle, NPR reported Tuesday.

The rule, set to go into effect on Jan. 4th, 2022, was temporarily halted on Nov. 6th by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, the Sixth Circuit Court will determine whether or not to maintain the 5th Circuit’s halt, NPR reported.

To determine which court would hear the challenges, twelve ping-pong balls, one representing each court, were placed in a drum in Washington, DC, according to CNN. The winning ball was selected by a representative from the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

Multiple lawsuits have been issued challenging the rule, with over 34 filed within 10 days, including a suit filed by the Daily Wire who, according to lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon, is the lead plaintiff, NPR reported.

The Biden administration’s mandate was announced on Sept. 9, 2021 with the president stating that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) would develop a rule targeting the private sector, the Daily Caller reported.

The rule would require that any employer with 100 or more employees to force employee vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing, or else face a fine. (RELATED: Ben Shapiro Is Gearing Up For A Legal Fight Against Biden’s Vaccine Mandate)

This mandate coincides with restrictions on federal employees, which Biden announced on July 29, the Daily Caller reported. The rule would require any individual who would not say they were vaccinated to wear a mask and socially distance, as well as require weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Together, these rules will cover about 100 million Americans – two-thirds of all workers in America,” Biden said on Sept. 9.

Dhillon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

