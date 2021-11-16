Editorial

Superstar Actress Steps Out In Barely-There Black Halter Dress With Dramatic Front Leg Slit

"tick, tick...BOOM!" New York Premiere

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Superstar Vanessa Hudgens definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a barely-there dress for an event in New York City Monday.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old actress looked truly gorgeous in the black halter dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic leg slit at Netflix’s “tick, tick…BOOM!” New York premiere at Schoenfeld Theater. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The photos were shared by Splash News and posted on the outlet Tuesday.

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

She completed the risque look with her hair slicked back, jewelry and black platform high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

Vanessa Hudgens New York City. (Photo credit: BeautifulSignature.com / SplashNews.com)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The “High School Musical” star often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.