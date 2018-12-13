Celebrate Vanessa Hudgen’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Vanessa Hudgens’ birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 30-year-old actress's day, we searched the internet and found some of her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Salinas, California, the Disney Channel star got her first big break after she moved to Los Angeles with her family and landed one of the lead female roles as Gabriella Montez for the channel's original movie "High School Musical" in 2006 alongside other stars like Zac Effron and Ashley Tisdale.

The part gave her great exposure and she appeared in the follow-up "High School Musical 2" and films like the musical comedy "Bandslam" in 2009 and "Beastly" in 2011, a twist on the classic "Beauty and The Beast" story.

During her career, she's appeared on the big and small screen numerous times including, "Sucker Punch" in 2011 and "Journey 2: Mysterious Island" alongside such big names as Dwayne Johnson and Josh Hutcherson.

Not to mention, the success she's had as a pop star with hits like "Breaking Free" and "Come Back To Me."

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as great as her last ones! Happy Birthday, Vanessa!