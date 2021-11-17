Joe Rogan Says ‘It’s So Hypocritical’ For People To Tweet About Social Justice On Devices Made With ‘Child Slaves’

Podcast host Joe Rogan said Wednesday it’s “so hypocritical” for people to tweet about social justice on devices made by “child slaves.”

During a discussion on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast Wednesday, the host wondered how the woke culture came about so “quick” and noted corporations endorsing it like Microsoft.

“The craziest thing is, that all of this is coming through devices that are made by slave labor,” Rogan said to his guest, Peter Attia, a Canadian-American physician. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Issues Stark Warning: ‘Ideas That You Can’t Make Fun Of Are Dangerous’)

“At the end of the day, it’s so hypocritical that all these people tweeting about social justice and, you know, all the wrongs of the world, you’re doing it on a fucking device that’s made by child slaves,” he added. “Like, sorry.”

“You want to buy an iPhone you got to get something that’s essentially made by people that are getting slave wages,” Rogan continued. “They’re working 16 hours a day in a building that has nets around it to keep suicide people from jumping off the roof.” (RELATED: Democrats Reject Amendment Requiring Companies To Disclose Ties To Uyghur Forced Labor)

The podcaster noted he was talking about a place called Foxconn, and said smart phones aren’t being made in America in places like Ohio, with “folks that are in a union” getting paid “great wages and benefits.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Leaves Sanjay Gupta Almost Speechless As He Confronts Him About CNN’s Lies, Parents Not Wanting To Vaccinate Kids)

The host said that in order to keep the “bottom line nice and low,” those phones aren’t made using union workers.

“So, in order for you to tweet about social justice, you have to do it on a device that’s made by people that are not much better than slaves, not more well off,” Rogan said. “Their really not. It’s fucked. It’s crazy that there’s no outrage to that.”