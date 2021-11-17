Michigan Beating Penn State Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Michigan beating Penn State 21-17 this past Saturday got very solid TV ratings.

According to TVBuzzDaily.com, the Wolverines earning a massive win over Penn State to keep their playoff dreams alive averaged 5.942 million viewers on ABC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number was enough to make it the most-watched game of the weekend. Georgia beating Tennessee was the second most-watched game of the weekend.

Another weekend of college football has come and gone, and we have more games putting up massive numbers. Eleven weeks of college football are in the books, and the ratings have been huge.

At this point, anyone who claims that football isn’t rolling in the USA is simply lying to you.

It’s also not hard to see why the Michigan/PSU game got such huge ratings. I named it my game of the week because the stakes were insanely high entering the matchup.

Michigan needed a win to keep their chances at the B1G title game and the playoff alive, and the Nittany Lions needed a win to salvage their season.

The stakes don’t get much better when it comes to a game in week 11.

Millions of Americans tuned in and it turned out to be a hell of a game. I can’t wait to see what kinds of ratings we get in the last couple weeks of the season.