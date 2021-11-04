James Franklin Rips The College Football Playoff, Says Conferences All Need The Same Rules

Penn State football coach James Franklin doesn’t seem too happy with the state of college football.

In a video tweeted Wednesday by @OnwardState, the head coach of the Nittany Lions lamented the fact that we don't have a "true playoff system," and that conferences get to play by different rules.

Specifically, he called out conferences for playing different amounts of conference games and how some teams play FCS schools and others don’t.

You can listen to him break it all down below.

James Franklin on the state of college football and the @CFBPlayoff: “No, it’s not fair. Life is not fair.” pic.twitter.com/Z90i8WCwX2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 3, 2021

Honestly, I agree with a lot of what Franklin said in the video above. I agree with most of it, if not even all of it.

You know what the best part of the coronavirus pandemic was when it comes to sports? We didn’t have P5 teams playing G5 non-conference games for the most part.

Teams had to play their own conference and it was awesome. We should mandate that every single conference plays 10 conference games and teams can have two non-conference games.

Fans don’t want to watch schools like Alabama play programs most people have never heard of. We want powerhouse matchups.

There should be a blanket rule across college football on how many conference games must be played. Let’s start there and work our way up.

Generally speaking, I don’t think I’d agree with too much a Penn State guy has to say, but in this case, I absolutely do.