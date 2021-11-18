British Trader, Samuel Leach, Banks 7 Figure Deal in ‘Algo’ Trade

Early in November 2021 UK-based trader Samuel Leach, founder and director of Samuel & Co Trading, secured an 7 figure ‘Algo’ trading deal, reliable sources have confirmed. The deal with a undisclosed European Investment Fund saw Leach develop a high-performance algorithm for the firm to meet exacting KPIs, as well as seeing Leach retained to deliver future innovations.

Background on Samuel Leach

Samuel Leach (30) started trading whilst still at University in the UK back in 2013. He took a £2,000 bursary and converted it into a £174,000 windfall within one year. Whilst still at university, he worked for one of London’s leading independent private banks. After only one year in the sector, he was able to establish Samuel & Co Trading.

It was at this time that Leach developed a unique skill set in an expert-level logic-driven turnkey trading approach and complex and sophisticated algorithm development. So critical to Samuel’s business and financial success are his algorithms that his self-authored book is called The Formula for Success: How to Win at Life Using Your Own Personal Algorithm.

Samuel’s rise as a Trader and algorithm designer has been marked by appearing in his own documentary, his high-profile YouTube influencer status, as well as being ranked the 7th Top Fintech Disruptor in the UK, and recognised as one of Yahoo Finance’s Top Traders To Follow in 2020.

How did Leach secure a 7 figure ‘Algo’ Trade?

To understand how Samuel Leach was able to secure a 7 figure payout, it is first necessary to appreciate that the Algorithm Trading Market is predicted to grow by $3.79 Billion by 2025, according to think-tank Technavio, with a growth figure over 3% in 2021 alone. 34% of the growth by 2025 will be in North America alone, with the USA occupying a key position within the market. Emerging markets may see even faster growth than in the US and established economies.

Leach has positioned his algorithm offering towards the US, by focussing on Foreign Exchange (FX) and in particular on short-term trading on fluctuations between Pound Stirling and the US Dollar, as well as US Equities markets and the Dow Jones in particular. One algorithm secured returns in excess of 20% in March 2020 through US market volatility in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the national and global response.

Funds are increasingly noting the advantages afforded through algorithmic systems that can deliver on market surveillance, trend identification and immediate response, and superior functionality in an age of increased interconnectivity of global financial markets. This is only one manifestation of the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a range of professional and financial sectors, with experts predicting more widespread and pervasive uses of AI towards the mid-21st Century.

AI experts have seen AI’s role in the financial markets for some time, however, last month Ark Invest’s CEO Cathie Wood uplifted their market cap prediction of $30 trillion in enterprise software to $80 trillion over the next 10 years. She sees this area as the new frontier, and this is the space Samuel Leach and his algorithm client seek to occupy in the coming years.

What for the future?

Whilst in hindsight, a deal of this magnitude was a matter of when rather than if, however, what was not inevitable was Leach’s foresight to position himself, and Samuel and Co Trading, at an epoch-defining turning point. Time will only tell if this is the first of many such deals for the UK-based Trader.