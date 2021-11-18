Watch The Unnerving Final Trailer For ‘Nightmare Alley’ With Bradley Cooper

“Nightmare Alley” looks like it’s going to be an incredible movie.

The plot of the film with Bradley Cooper, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A carnival con man meets a psychiatrist who’s even more dangerous than he is.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of what’s to come, I think it’s safe to say “Nightmare Alley” is going to be a very sinister experience. Give the trailer a watch below.

This movie looks absolutely lit, and I can’t wait to watch it when it’s released December 17. How can you watch the trailer and not get hyped up?

“Nightmare Alley” looks like it’s going to be absolutely fascinating.

Everyone knows I love dark and sinister content. That’s why I love the first seasons of “Westworld” and “True Detective.” Both might be the single best season of TV ever made.

So, it’s not hard to understand why “Nightmare Alley” looks so fascinating to me. It’s dark, sinister and it looks like it will be full of twists and turns.

Add in the fact the cast is absolutely loaded with talent, and it’s not hard to understand why so many people are excited.

Make sure to check out “Nightmare Alley” December 17!