Kamala Harris Says ‘We Can’t Just Flip A Switch And Make It Better’ When Pressed On Border

Vice President Kamala Harris defended the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border, telling George Stephanopoulos it is impossible to “flip a switch” and fix the situation.

“It’s not going to be overnight. We can’t just flip a switch and make it better. The reality is that we inherited a system, an immigration system that was deeply broken,” Harris said while appearing on “Good Morning America” on Thursday. “It’s requiring us to actually put it back together in terms of creating a fair process that is effective and efficient.”

Immigration officials encountered over 1.7 million migrants at the southern border in the fiscal year 2021 when Border Patrol agents made a record number of arrests. A number of migrants who spoke to the Daily Caller in October thanked President Joe Biden for his immigration policies.

VP Kamala Harris on surge in illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border: “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better … we inherited an immigration system that is deeply broken.” pic.twitter.com/klmUygu73J — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

Stephanopoulos also asked the vice president if she ever feels “misused or underused,” following a CNN report published Sunday alleging that Harris and her staff have frustrated the White House with their office’s dysfunction.

“No,” Harris replied. “I don’t. I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.” (RELATED: VP Kamala Harris Sent To Play Nice With France After Biden Almost Ruins Relationship)

“This was a good week, and this week, when we got this Bipartisan Infrastructure Act passed and signed by the president, makes a statement about all of the hard work that has gone into it, month after month after month,” Harris added. “We’re getting things done, and we’re doing it together.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.