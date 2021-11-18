Editorial

Lamar Jackson Miss His Second Straight Practice With An Unknown Illness

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight day of practice Thursday.

According to Ari Meirov, the superstar dual-threat quarterback didn’t practice again Thursday because of an unspecified illness. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN further reported that the illness is not related to COVID-19, which is a positive in this situation.

Overall, this is obviously not good news for fans of the Ravens. The last thing they need right now is for Jackson to get sick.

The team is currently 6-3 and they need Jackson healthy and playing so they can bounce back from a brutal loss to the Dolphins.

Hopefully, whatever is bothering Jackson can be dealt with as quickly as possible. Football fans want to see him playing, and you never want to see anyone get sick.

Let’s all hope he’s back to 100% sooner than later!