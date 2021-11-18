Lamar Jackson Miss His Second Straight Practice With An Unknown Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second straight day of practice Thursday.

According to Ari Meirov, the superstar dual-threat quarterback didn't practice again Thursday because of an unspecified illness.

For the second straight day, #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not practicing due to an illness. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2021

ESPN further reported that the illness is not related to COVID-19, which is a positive in this situation.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson misses practice for a second straight day with a non-COVID-related illness:https://t.co/wcJb0F27NB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2021

Overall, this is obviously not good news for fans of the Ravens. The last thing they need right now is for Jackson to get sick.

The team is currently 6-3 and they need Jackson healthy and playing so they can bounce back from a brutal loss to the Dolphins.

John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson and Bradley Bozeman will miss practice today with non-COVID illnesses. pic.twitter.com/TesXizxvf7 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 17, 2021

Hopefully, whatever is bothering Jackson can be dealt with as quickly as possible. Football fans want to see him playing, and you never want to see anyone get sick.

#Ravens HC John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson and Bradley Bozeman were sent home due to illness. “It’s that time of year.” #RavensFlock #BALvsCHI pic.twitter.com/CJwAksDeUj — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) November 17, 2021

Let’s all hope he’s back to 100% sooner than later!