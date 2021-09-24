Lamar Jackson Misses Practice After Getting Injured During TD Celebration

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday because of a hip issue.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson’s “hip was sore from his TD flip” against the Chiefs this past Sunday, and that caused him to not be able to suit up Thursday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson wasn’t at practice today. Jackson said yesterday that his hip was sore from his TD flip. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2021

For those of you who didn’t see Jackson’s celebration against the Chiefs during Baltimore’s huge win, you can give it a watch below.

This right here is why you shouldn’t be doing massive celebrations after scoring. What was Lamar Jackson thinking?

He flipped into the end zone and he now has a hip issue. Was it worth it? The answer is absolutely not.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUBzfAQruzP/

Instead of being at 100%, he’s now struggling with a hip injury because he had to gloat and celebrate in an unnecessary fashion this past Sunday.

Sometimes, it’s best to just not celebrate at all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUByAd3qtrb/

Barry Sanders was the most dominant running back in the NFL during his career and I’m not sure anyone ever saw him celebrate once.

He handed the ball to the refs after scoring and kept it moving. Clearly, Jackson could learn something from him.

Hopefully, Jackson isn’t too hurt and bounces back quickly. Let’s also hope he’s learned his lesson.