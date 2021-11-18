Mike Leach Says So Many College Football Coaches Are Getting Fired Because Of ‘General Societal Mental Illness’

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach had an all-time great comment about the high turnover in college football.

We’ve seen a bunch of firings this season, and the man leading the Bulldogs thinks he might know what’s behind so many people losing their jobs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Michael Bratton, Leach told the media “general societal mental illness” is playing a big role!

Mike Leach asked about why coaching turnover is so high in college football: “Because people are nuts… General societal mental illness.” 😂 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 17, 2021

According to Saturday Down South, the legendary coach further added, “I think the addiction to machines is part of it. Instead of people one, communicating with one another and then two, making their decisions based on individual thought, I think lots of people use their machines for all their decisions and I don’t think that’s necessarily very healthy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb)

Say whatever you want about Mike Leach, but there’s no doubt that he’s as authentic as people come. When he speaks, you know you’re getting his unfiltered thoughts, and this is the latest example of that fact.

Most ADs would talk about firing a coach because the program has gone stagnant and he’s not meeting expectations. Not Leach!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb)

In his eyes, it’s because “people are nuts” and mentally ill when it comes to the decision they’re making.

If you don’t find that funny, I don’t know what to tell you. It’s absolutely hilarious. Leave it to Mike Leach to drop an all-time great quote when talking about coaches getting canned.

Never change, Leach. Never change!