Mike Leach Dances In Epic Fashion After Mississippi States Beats Auburn

Mike Leach was in prime form Saturday after Mississippi State beat Auburn 43-34.

Despite getting off to a slow start against the Tigers, the Bulldogs raged back to life in the second half to win 43-34. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the monster win for Leach in his program, the eccentric coach cut loose in the locker room and the video is something to behold.

Give it a watch below.

pic.twitter.com/wHEMThNEf9 — For Whom the VolleyDaWWWWWWWWWWgs Tolls (@mstatesports) November 13, 2021

You can say a lot of things about Leach (most of which are awesome), but the one thing you will never be able to say about him is that he’s not authentic.

He’s probably the most authentic person involved with college sports. What you see is exactly what you get.

In the year 2021, that’s a shockingly rare quality.

ALRIGHT UH CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BULLDOGS pic.twitter.com/OxQgeA2xFk — Hail State Stool NATTY CHAMPS (@HailStateStool) November 13, 2021

Not only is he an authentic dude, but he also knows how to win football games. While things at MSU haven’t been easy during his first couple seasons in Starkville, you can clearly see the progress.

There’s no doubt that he has the Bulldogs headed in the right direction.

Winning football games and dancing! Never change, Coach Leach. Never change!