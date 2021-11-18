Tristan Thompson Goes On Passionate Rant About Motivation, Says He Doesn’t ‘Need No F**king Coach To Inspire’ Him

Sacramento Kings player Tristan Thompson was fired up when talking about getting inspired to play the game.

Following a Wednesday night loss to the Timberwolves, the NBA big man was asked about getting inspired and motivated and he didn't hold back.

“I don’t need no f**king coach to inspire me…The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f**king retiring,” Thompson told the media Wednesday night.

You can watch his epic comments below.

Tristan Thompson sounds off on the leadership on this Kings team and why inspiration shouldn’t come from the head coach. pic.twitter.com/4u9dqpoQih — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) November 18, 2021

I loved every single word of that rant. I truly did. It was awesome from the moment he started talking through when he was done.

Talk about a dude who needed to get something off his chest. He didn’t hold back at all.

He’s also 100% correct about pro athletes needing motivation. If you’re a pro athlete and you need your coach to motivate you, then you don’t deserve to play.

You’re getting paid big money to play a sport. If you need another grown adult to motivate you, then you find a career you’re actually passionate about.

It’s that simple and Tristan Thompson couldn’t have made it more clear.

Props to him for keeping it real. America needs a little more energy like his.