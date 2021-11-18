Editorial

Tristan Thompson Goes On Passionate Rant About Motivation, Says He Doesn’t ‘Need No F**king Coach To Inspire’ Him

Tristan Thompson (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MattGeorgeSAC/status/1461188097291395074)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Sacramento Kings player Tristan Thompson was fired up when talking about getting inspired to play the game.

Following a Wednesday night loss to the Timberwolves, the NBA big man was asked about getting inspired and motivated and he didn’t hold back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t need no f**king coach to inspire me…The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I’m f**king retiring,” Thompson told the media Wednesday night.

You can watch his epic comments below.

I loved every single word of that rant. I truly did. It was awesome from the moment he started talking through when he was done.

Talk about a dude who needed to get something off his chest. He didn’t hold back at all.

He’s also 100% correct about pro athletes needing motivation. If you’re a pro athlete and you need your coach to motivate you, then you don’t deserve to play.

You’re getting paid big money to play a sport. If you need another grown adult to motivate you, then you find a career you’re actually passionate about.

It’s that simple and Tristan Thompson couldn’t have made it more clear.

Props to him for keeping it real. America needs a little more energy like his.