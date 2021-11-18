Editorial

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 ‘Winning Or Learning’ Puts Up Insane TV Ratings

John Dutton, Yellowstone (Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
“Yellowstone” put up some insane TV ratings this past Sunday.

The third episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and “Winning or Learning” generated some big ratings. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Three ‘Winning Or Learning’)

 

According to Deadline, the latest episode of the hit show with Kevin Costner had 7.5 million viewers Sunday on the Paramount Network. That number doesn’t include streaming data or people watched later on DVR.

To put it as simply as possible, that’s an absolutely outrageous viewership number for any show on TV.

People love “Yellowstone,” and as I’ve said many times, it’s not hard to figure out why. The show shines a light on a demographic Hollywood usually mocks and ignores.

It’s a show that promotes loyalty, family (even when dysfunctional), protecting what’s yours and other traditional values.

Clearly, Americans love it because it’s putting up numbers I’m not sure we’ve seen before from a Sunday night cable show in its fourth season.

If you’re not already watching, I can’t recommend it enough. “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and there’s not a close second. That’s just a fact!