‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3 ‘Winning Or Learning’ Puts Up Insane TV Ratings

“Yellowstone” put up some insane TV ratings this past Sunday.

The third episode of season four aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and “Winning or Learning” generated some big ratings. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Three ‘Winning Or Learning’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

According to Deadline, the latest episode of the hit show with Kevin Costner had 7.5 million viewers Sunday on the Paramount Network. That number doesn’t include streaming data or people watched later on DVR.

To put it as simply as possible, that’s an absolutely outrageous viewership number for any show on TV.

People love “Yellowstone,” and as I’ve said many times, it’s not hard to figure out why. The show shines a light on a demographic Hollywood usually mocks and ignores.

“Care to send me to heaven before I park your sorry ass in hell?” One Stunning Death At The End Of The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode Has Fans Speechless https://t.co/xwuk3iVI0p — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 15, 2021

It’s a show that promotes loyalty, family (even when dysfunctional), protecting what’s yours and other traditional values.

Why is @Yellowstone the most-watched show on TV? The answer is simple. The show caters to a demographic Hollywood usually mocks and ignores. It promotes conservative and traditional values and America LOVES it. pic.twitter.com/OmLerzQe8M — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2021

For those claiming there are no conservative values in the show, you’re not paying attention. 1) Huge pro-life storyline.

2) Promotes loyalty and protecting what’s yours.

3) Promotes the importance of family, even if things get really bad.

4) Promotes rewarding hard work. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2021

5) Promotes living within your means and draws a stark contrast with the more modern/expensive world.

6) Promotes embracing nature and the outdoors.

7) Promotes relationships, even when it’s not easy. I could go on. “Yellowstone has no conservative values” is a VERY lazy take. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2021

Clearly, Americans love it because it’s putting up numbers I’m not sure we’ve seen before from a Sunday night cable show in its fourth season.

I spoke with @Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille about season four, and she gave fans some major clues about what to expect. Let’s just say things are going to get very dark for everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/NC3sHToyTQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

If you’re not already watching, I can’t recommend it enough. “Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and there’s not a close second. That’s just a fact!