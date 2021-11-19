Chamber Of Commerce Goes After FTC For ‘Waging A War’ Against American Businesses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a series of filings and letters Friday to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), claiming that the commission is posing “a grave threat to American businesses.”

The Chamber is raising objections to the FTC’s use of “zombie” voting by former Democratic Commissioner Rohit Chopra, external influences on the FTC’s decision making and their use of civil penalties, according to a Chamber of Commerce press release.

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is challenging Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan, contending in a series of letters that she is overstepping the agency’s legal authority. ⁦@USChamber⁩ (via ⁦@WSJ⁩) https://t.co/demIz3qeR2 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 19, 2021

“The FTC is waging a war against American businesses, so the U.S. Chamber is fighting back to protect free enterprise, American competitiveness, and economic growth,” the President and CEO of the Chamber, Suzanne P. Clark, said in the press release. (RELATED: Here’s How The Economy Could Be Rebuilt, According To Chamber Of Commerce, 140 Trade Groups)

The White House and other “external actors” have driven much of the independent agency’s current agenda, according to the Chamber.

“Today, the Chamber is putting the FTC on notice that we will use every tool at our disposal, including litigation, to stop its abuse of power, to stand up for due process, and to protect the free enterprise system and America’s vibrant economy,” Clark said. “And we will work with policymakers on Capitol Hill to hold the commission accountable.”

The Chamber also sent over 30 FOIA requests to the FTC for information on how the agency used its rules and procedures for political interference, according to the press release.

The FTC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.