FLASHBACK: Biden Likened Rittenhouse To White Supremacist

President Joe Biden once likened Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been acquitted on all charges, to a white supremacist along with several other politicians who also claimed Rittenhouse was a murderer before the trial even began.

Then presidential-candidate Biden claimed after a presidential debate that former President Donald Trump “refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Biden tweeted a montage of alleged white supremacists that included Rittenhouse.

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Democratic Michigan Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted just two days after the incident that Rittenhouse was a “domestic terrorist” who “executed two people.

A domestic terrorist executed two people, and according to Tucker and his supporters this is “maintaining order.” Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it. God help us. https://t.co/Mzp6ZiZv01 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2020

“Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it.”

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist domestic terrorist” who “drove across state lines” and “shot and killed two people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.” (RELATED: ‘He Said F*ck You’: Rittenhouse Testimony Gets Heated Around One Particular Detail)

A 17 year old white supremacist domestic terrorist drove across state lines, armed with an AR 15. He shot and killed 2 people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives. Fix your damn headlines. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 27, 2020

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all six charges Friday.