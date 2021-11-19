US

FLASHBACK: Biden Likened Rittenhouse To White Supremacist

Closing Arguments Delivered In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

(Photo by Sean Krajacic - Pool/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
President Joe Biden once likened Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been acquitted on all charges,  to a white supremacist along with several other politicians who also claimed Rittenhouse was a murderer before the trial even began.

Then presidential-candidate Biden claimed after a presidential debate that former President Donald Trump “refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Biden tweeted a montage of alleged white supremacists that included Rittenhouse.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted just two days after the incident that Rittenhouse was a “domestic terrorist” who “executed two people.

“Their murderous rants have inspired many mass shooters and now they aren’t even trying to distance themselves from it, they are excusing it.”

Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist domestic terrorist” who “drove across state lines” and “shot and killed two people who had assembled to affirm the value, dignity, and worth of Black lives.” (RELATED: ‘He Said F*ck You’: Rittenhouse Testimony Gets Heated Around One Particular Detail)

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all six charges Friday.