Ohio State Releases Grade-A Hype Video For The Michigan State Game

Ohio State has dropped an unreal hype video for the Michigan State game.

The Buckeyes and Spartans will take the field in Columbus and the winner will be in complete control of the Big Ten East. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With a B1G title and a spot in the playoff on the line, OSU brought the heat with their latest hype video. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

As I’ve said many times before, nobody does hype videos like the Buckeyes do. I hate Ohio State, but I still respect the hell out of their hype video game.

There’s no doubt at all that OSU knows how to set the tone when it comes to amping up players and fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Now, was this the greatest hype video we’ve ever seen out of OSU? No, but it still did more than enough to get the blood pumping.

That much is for sure. I can’t stand OSU, but this video still has me thinking they’re going to absolutely crush Michigan State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

When a Wisconsin fan is out here praising the squad in Columbus, you know the Buckeyes are doing something right!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Make sure to catch the game at noon EST on ABC!