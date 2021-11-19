The Patriots Beating The Falcons Gets Mediocre TV Ratings

The New England Patriots beating the Falcons 25-0 Thursday night put up okay TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Mac Jones and the Patriots earning a huge win over the Falcons averaged 8.09 million viewers on Fox in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to it being a live sporting event, the final viewership number will be higher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

I’m actually surprised that this game didn’t put up much bigger ratings. Even in the early data, I would have expected the game to be north of 10 million viewers.

Yet, it was a couple million viewers short of what my lowest expectation was, which is very surprising to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

The Patriots are one of the biggest brands in all of sports and everything they do draws eyeballs. That makes me think people didn’t tune in because the Falcons are trash and most people assumed it’d be a blowout.

Well, it was a blowout as Mac Jones and the Pats took care of business, and people didn’t really seem interested in watching in overwhelming numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Hopefully, we don’t see further lackluster ratings this season. The NFL has had a hell of a season, and we don’t need more bumps in the road.