REPORT: Bill Belichick Is The Highest-Paid Coach In American Sports

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in all of American sports.

According to CBS Boston, Sportico compiled a list of the highest paid coaches in all of American sports, and the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots came in at the top spot with an annual salary of $18 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seattle coach Pete Carroll and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton were tied for second at $14 million each.

I’m not surprised at all Belichick is in the top spot. The NFL is the most financially stable sports league in America, and he’s the most dominant coach in it.

The NFL is more or less an ATM that prints money. It’s a bit outrageous just how much money is tied to the league. From ticket sales to TV rights, the NFL is flush with cash and that’s why salaries can be so huge.

Seeing as how he has six Super Bowls as a head coach with the Pats, it only makes sense that he’s the highest paid coach in America. When you win the most in the most lucrative league, you’re going to get paid.

 

Here’s what I will say about Saban checking in at seventh with a salary of $10.7 million, he would still be underpaid if he was getting north of $25 million a year.

He’s probably the only coach in America worth that kind of money, despite the fact he doesn’t make anywhere near it. Why? He turned Alabama into a national brand and as a result, billions of tuition dollars have poured into the school.

