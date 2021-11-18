REPORT: Bill Belichick Is The Highest-Paid Coach In American Sports

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is reportedly the highest-paid coach in all of American sports.

According to CBS Boston, Sportico compiled a list of the highest paid coaches in all of American sports, and the six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots came in at the top spot with an annual salary of $18 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seattle coach Pete Carroll and New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton were tied for second at $14 million each.

Who are the 25 highest paid coaches in U.S. Sports? @kbadenhausen has the list, which is led by Bill Belichick, has 6 NFL and 2 college football coaches in the top 10 and recently had a spot open up with Jon Gruden’s exit. Teach your kid to coach football. https://t.co/8gt2ig7rba pic.twitter.com/aFIx8OqGwc — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) November 17, 2021

I’m not surprised at all Belichick is in the top spot. The NFL is the most financially stable sports league in America, and he’s the most dominant coach in it.

The NFL is more or less an ATM that prints money. It’s a bit outrageous just how much money is tied to the league. From ticket sales to TV rights, the NFL is flush with cash and that’s why salaries can be so huge.

Seeing as how he has six Super Bowls as a head coach with the Pats, it only makes sense that he’s the highest paid coach in America. When you win the most in the most lucrative league, you’re going to get paid.

Here’s what I will say about Saban checking in at seventh with a salary of $10.7 million, he would still be underpaid if he was getting north of $25 million a year.

He’s probably the only coach in America worth that kind of money, despite the fact he doesn’t make anywhere near it. Why? He turned Alabama into a national brand and as a result, billions of tuition dollars have poured into the school.

Nick Saban prints money for Alabama, and even on a contract worth more than $84 million, he’s still underpaid. Liberals might hate to admit it, but universities care a lot more about the football team than gender studies. pic.twitter.com/AKaRTbY6T9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 20, 2021

