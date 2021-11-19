Watch The Preview For ‘South Park: Post COVID’

The new “South Park” special looks like it’s going to be awesome.

"South Park: Post COVID" will drop on Thanksgiving on Paramount+, and it looks like it's going to be absolutely hilarious.

The preview seems to indicate there is a massive time jump of several decades as people continue to wait out the pandemic.

Give it a watch below.

We need “South Park” more than ever right now, and I can’t wait to see what we get in the latest special. “South Park” crushed some earlier content during the pandemic and it looks like this won’t be any different.

It looks like the hits will continue to come as fans have expected for years out of the legendary show.

We need great comedy now more than ever in America as the woke mob goes out of its way to destroy everything that’s funny in this country.

In order to combat that nonsense, we have to promote comedy without limits and that’s what “South Park” is all about.

So, let’s all get prepared for one hell of a fun Thanksgiving special. I can’t wait!