REPORT: Zac Stacy Has Been Arrested After Videos Allegedly Showed Him Beating A Woman

Zac Stacy is reportedly in police custody.

According to an early Friday morning report from Bleacher Report, Stacy is now in police custody. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison after videos allegedly showed him savagely and brutally beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their child. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bleacher Report didn’t specify where the former Rams and Jets RB was taken into custody.

Former NFL RB Zac Stacy has been arrested after video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend in front of their five-month-old child was released pic.twitter.com/mFjpcfrvFt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 19, 2021

If Stacy is found guilty of beating his ex-girlfriend on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, I truly hope the justice system throws the book at him.

That wasn’t a simple argument that went too far, which would also be 100% unacceptable. That was a brutal beating unlike anything I’ve seen before.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/GCDR8Xqv48 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

Any person capable of that kind of violence against a small woman and the mother of their child deserves everything the law can throw at them.

Hopefully, his alleged victim is safe, being taken care of and nowhere near him again.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt 2 pic.twitter.com/F6pFgp2aZC — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

It was a disgusting alleged criminal act and if he’s found guilty, the court should show no mercy.