Editorial

REPORT: Zac Stacy Has Been Arrested After Videos Allegedly Showed Him Beating A Woman

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 1: Zac Stacy #20 of the Memphis Express jogs onto the field before a game against the San Diego Fleet at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on March 1, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Express defeated the Fleet 26-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Zac Stacy is reportedly in police custody.

According to an early Friday morning report from Bleacher Report, Stacy is now in police custody. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison after videos allegedly showed him savagely and brutally beating his ex-girlfriend in front of their child. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bleacher Report didn’t specify where the former Rams and Jets RB was taken into custody.

If Stacy is found guilty of beating his ex-girlfriend on charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, I truly hope the justice system throws the book at him.

That wasn’t a simple argument that went too far, which would also be 100% unacceptable. That was a brutal beating unlike anything I’ve seen before.

Any person capable of that kind of violence against a small woman and the mother of their child deserves everything the law can throw at them.

Hopefully, his alleged victim is safe, being taken care of and nowhere near him again.

It was a disgusting alleged criminal act and if he’s found guilty, the court should show no mercy.