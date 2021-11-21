MSNBC Host Calls Rittenhouse A “Little Murderous White Supremacist”

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross called Kyle Rittenhouse “a little murderous white supremacist” Saturday during a segment of “The Cross Connection.”

“The fact that white supremacists roam the halls of congress freely and celebrate this little murderous white supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely, it lets you know these people have access to instituting laws. They represent the legislative branch of this country” Cross said, referring to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

“Welcome to the modern Republican Party,” guest commentator Elie Mystal replied. “This is what these people want, and this is what a majority of white people vote for.” Mystal went on to say that “A majority of white people are in favor of this kind of violence.” Mystal’s reasoning for his claim was that most “white people vote Republican” and elect judges like Bruce Schroeder, the judge who presided over the Rittenhouse trial. (RELATED: CNN Claims Judge Made ‘Strange,’ Off-Color’ Asian Joke By Worrying That His Lunch Might Be Stuck Off California Coast)

