Stray Bullet Kills 13-Year-Old Playing Video Games In His Home

A 13-year-old California resident was killed Saturday evening when a stray bullet hit him in his home.

The boy was reportedly in his bedroom playing video games when an unknown shooter fired three to five shots nearby and one of the stray bullets hit the boy. The boy was allegedly not the shooter’s intended target, Pasadena Star-News reported. (RELATED: Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot While Returning Home From Baby Shower)

#BREAKING Stray bullet kills 13-year-old Pasadena boy in bedroom, police sayhttps://t.co/WdrPci3ZPB — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 21, 2021

The shooting occurred around 6:12 p.m. on North Raymond Avenue, according to Pasadena Star-News.

“It’s an absolutely tragedy for our community,” Pasadena Police Chief John Perez said, according to the outlet. “This 13-year-old was innocent. He was doing what 13-year-olds do, playing video games in his house.”

The boy’s neighbor, Jovita Gonzalez reportedly heard gunfire that evening and came outside to see the boy’s parents waiting for help to arrive. The boy’s father was in shock while the mother screamed and wept, Pasadena Star-News reported.

The boy was well liked by his neighbors who claimed that he was a good kid. He lived with his parents who both had full-time jobs, along with his two brothers and sister, according to Pasadena Star-News.

Several shootings have occurred in the boy’s neighborhood over the past several months, according to the outlet.

“We’re tired of it,” Gonzalez said. “I can’t even go out front with my dog anymore because I’m afraid I’m going to get shot.”