Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot While Returning Home From Baby Shower

A Philadelphia woman who was pregnant was fatally shot while on her way home from her baby shower Saturday night.

Officers arrived on the scene to find the 32-year-old woman, who was 7 months pregnant, shot in the head and stomach after an officer in the area reportedly heard gunfire, KYW-TV reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Two Suspects Taking Turns Shooting Man In Barbershop)

Police say a pregnant woman had just returned home from her baby shower when she and her unborn child were gunned down Saturday night in Crescentville. https://t.co/7GZIbvit02 — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) November 21, 2021

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Palmetto Street when the woman was carrying in gifts from her own baby shower, Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said, according to KYW-TV.

“There was an officer a couple blocks away who heard the shots. When they came here, they discovered her shot several times,” Coulter said, according to the outlet.

Emergency personnel rushed the woman to Einstein Medical Center where she was pronounced dead and her unborn child was pronounced dead shortly after, according to WPVI-TV.

No weapons were found at the scene but officers who investigated the scene found up to 11 shell casings, according to the outlet.

“The city is nearing 500 homicides. Children are getting shot, unborn children getting shot, what is the city doing about this?” Coulter asked, WPVI-TV reported. “The city as a whole is doing what we can. We can’t stop people who are intent on shooting somebody. When I look at this situation, it looks like someone was targeting her and looking for her.”

No arrests have been made as of yet, according to KYW-TV.