Olivia Rodrigo Dares To Bare In Sleeveless Sheer Sequin Dress At AMAs

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Superstar Olivia Rodrigo dared to bare in a sleeveless sheer dress when she showed up on the red carpet in  Los Angeles Sunday.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning in the strapless iridescent sequinced number that went down to her feet with a feather trim during her appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, matching briefs and silver high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The Disney Channel star often wows at various events. Most recently, the “Traitor” hitmaker stunned when she stepped out braless in a revealing strapless black dress with a giant cutout through the middle of the gown during her appearance at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the look with her hair pulled up and high heels.

Rodrigo’s outfit truly stole the show.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)