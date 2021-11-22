Olivia Rodrigo Dares To Bare In Sleeveless Sheer Sequin Dress At AMAs

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo dared to bare in a sleeveless sheer dress when she showed up on the red carpet in Los Angeles Sunday.

The 18-year-old singer looked absolutely stunning in the strapless iridescent sequinced number that went down to her feet with a feather trim during her appearance at the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, matching briefs and silver high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

The Disney Channel star often wows at various events. Most recently, the “Traitor” hitmaker stunned when she stepped out braless in a revealing strapless black dress with a giant cutout through the middle of the gown during her appearance at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

She completed the look with her hair pulled up and high heels.

Rodrigo’s outfit truly stole the show.